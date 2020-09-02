Advertisement

Bicyclist struck in S. Wichita

Hit and run on S. Seneca
Hit and run on S. Seneca(KWCH)
By John Boyd
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in S. Wichita.

Police and EMS were called to the 2700 block of S. Seneca, that’s just south of Pawnee, and found a person with potentially critical injuries.

That person was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the crash.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed for the scene, watch for updates as we get them here at www.kwch.com and on Eyewitness News This Morning.

