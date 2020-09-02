Bicyclist struck in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in S. Wichita.

Police and EMS were called to the 2700 block of S. Seneca, that’s just south of Pawnee, and found a person with potentially critical injuries.

That person was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the vehicle involved in the crash.

#BREAKING One man is hurt after a crash involving a truck and a bike.



Police are standing near the bike in this video.



WPD says the truck drove away. The bike rider called someone, who called 911.



WPD says the truck drove away. The bike rider called someone, who called 911.

Officers are looking for the truck and its driver right now.

