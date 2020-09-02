Advertisement

DON’T FALL FOR IT: Phone scam targets individuals in Liberal asking for money in exchange for safety of family in Mexico

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a Facebook post, the Liberal Police Department said that scammers are asking for money via money order or prepaid cards to save individual’s family members from being killed in Mexico.

“There are also reports of contact being made by ‘Mexican Prison Officials’ requesting the same payment methods,” the post read.

The post also said that scammers go through individuals’ social media pages to learn more about them to convince them that they have their family.

“Law enforcement officials will NEVER solicit money over the phone in lieu of taking people to jail,” the post said.

