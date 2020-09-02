TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has the sixth-highest COVID-19 positive rate in the country.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, says that Kansas currently has the sixth-highest COVID-19 positive rate in the country.

According to Dr. Norman, outbreaks with sports and schools are rising at an alarming rate. He said due to the increasing need for accurate data an additional CDC employee is joining the state lab to help.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson from the University of Kansas Health System joined Dr. Norman to discuss convalescent plasma.

Dr. Hawkinson says the antibodies in the plasma are created in cells as B cells continue to expand due to infection. He said there isn’t one type of antibody made either, however, there is only one that fights off the infection. He said the two types of antibodies they look for are IGM and IGG antibodies, but only the IGG antibodies fight off the disease.

According to Dr. Hawkinson, using convalescent plasma is safe, but the efficiency is still difficult to determine. He said in the study done by the Mayo Clinic, which KU was a part of, it found some patients seem to benefit more from the treatment.

Dr. Hawkinson said convalescent plasma donors do not need to be the same blood type as recipients. He said the amount and concentration of the antibody matters as well. He said those with more mild symptoms seem to have more of the antibody.

According to Dr. Hawkinson, there are active donors for convalescent plasma meaning the supply should last. He said, however, that the dynamics within communities need to be understood.

Dr. Norman said the reason for the rising case counts in the state can be attributed to losing vigilance and the easing of safety precautions. He said he expects to see new outbreaks related to a rally that was held at Perry Lake later in the week.

Sept. 2, 2 p.m.

Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said he will hold a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m.

Dr. Norman said he will be joined by Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System.

Watch live here or on the WIBW Facebook page.

Kansas to release names, locations of active COVID-19 outbreaks

Kansas will now release the names and locations of active COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.

Governor Laura Kelly says in keeping with her commitment to protecting the health of Kansans, starting Wednesday, Sept. 9, the state will release the names and locations of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Kansas.

“With our children returning to school, sports resuming, and college campuses reopening – we’re seeing the largest increase in outbreaks to date,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By sharing where the outbreaks take place, Kansans will be better informed about the threat of COVID-19 in their schools and communities, and will be better prepared to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”

Gov. Kelly said Kansas saw the highest increase in outbreaks last week, with an increase of 26 from Wednesday to Friday and ended the week with 170 active outbreaks.

According to Gov. Kelly, active locations will be released when there are five or more confirmed cases associated to a location. She said for private businesses, the name of the business will only be released if there are 20 or more cases associated with the location. She said in Kansas, an outbreak is defined as two or more cases associated with one known exposure.

Gov. Kelly said the information will be published weekly on Wednesdays beginning on Sept. 9, on the COVID-19 dashboard on the KDHE website and will include the number of cases associated with each outbreak. She said until now, the state only issued releases naming locations of outbreaks where contact tracing is not possible.

According to the Governor, Kansas will join a handful of other states already providing this information and will follow White House guidelines in sharing the information on public-facing dashboards.

Gov. Kelly made the announcement before Dr. Norman’s 4 p.m. news conference.

