Effort to restore historic plane, honor Wichita war hero earns $1,200 Helping Hand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH and our partners at DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lent a Helping Hand to the Bleckley Airport Memorial Foundation to help them restore a historic plane and honor a Wichita World War I hero.

If you haven’t heard of Erwin Bleckley, this group of history buffs says you should have.

“How can the Air Capital of the World not honor its greatest aviation hero at its own airport?” said Greg Zuercher, a board member for the Bleckley Airport Memorial Foundation.

The foundation is trying to change that. The group bought a plane just like the one Wichita native Erwin Bleckley flew in World War I, when he earned the Medal of Honor.

“We want this plane, particularly if it flies, to be a living memorial to Erwin Bleckley and all the pilots who served in the air service in World War I,” said Zuercher.

They have two options for the plane: create a static display at Eisenhower National Airport or make it airworthy and fly it over Wichita. They are leaning toward the latter.

The FAA considers this airplane to be the only original, American-built, airworthy military DH4 left in the world. And it’s coming to Wichita to be restored.

“It’ll be a volunteer project for people; an educational project. Hopefully kids will get involved in some way,” said Doug Jacobs, another board member.

The foundation wants the community to be involved, so they have a chance to learn about the past.

“Bleckley is a native Wichitan, born and raised here. We want to bring his story back to life and make sure he’s never forgotten,” said Zuercher.

That’s why KWCH12 and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to give the Bleckley Airport Memorial Foundation a Helping Hand: $1200 to honor a Wichita war hero.

“Fabulous! Oh my gosh!” Zuercher reacted.

“That’s a big chunk for us,” said Jacobs. “Wow! What about that!”

To learn more about Erwin Bleckley’s heroism and how to get involved in the memorial, go to the Bleckley Airport Memorial Foundation website.

