Advertisement

Germany says Soviet nerve agent Novichok used on Russia’s Navalny

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny listens for a verdict in a court before a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 1, 2019.
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny listens for a verdict in a court before a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the same type of Soviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack on a former Russian spy, the German government said Wednesday, citing new test results.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said that testing by a special German military laboratory at the request of the Berlin hospital where Navalny remains in a coma showed “proof without doubt of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.”

“It is a dismaying event that Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia,” Seibert said in a statement. “The German government condemns this attack in the strongest terms.”

Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

He was transferred two days later to Berlin’s Charité hospital, where doctors last week said initial tests indicated Navalny had been poisoned.

British authorities identified Novichok as the poison used in 2018 on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England. The nerve agent is a cholinesterase inhibitor, part of the class of substances that doctors at Charite said last week had shown up in Navalny’s system.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Russian ambassador was summoned to his ministry Wednesday and told in “unmistakable” terms of Germany’s call for the Navalny case to be investigated “in full and with full transparency.”

“We now know that there was an attack with a chemical nerve agent,” Mass said. “That makes it even more urgent to determine who was responsible in Russia and to hold them to account.”

The Kremlin remained tight-lipped and said it hadn’t been informed, even though its ambassador in Berlin had been summoned.

Seibert said the German government would inform its partners in the European Union and NATO about the test results. He said it wants to consult with them in light of the Russian response “on an appropriate joint response.” Germany also will contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, he added.

“Russia itself should have a serious interest in good relations with its neighbors in Europe,” said Maas, the foreign minister. “Now at the very latest, it is the time to make a decisive contribution toward this.”

In Charite’s latest update, the hospital said Navalny was still in an induced coma but in stable condition.

Navalny’s allies in Russia have insisted he was deliberately poisoned by the country’s authorities, accusations that the Kremlin rejected as “empty noise.”

“To poison Navalny with Novichok in 2020 would be exactly the same as leaving an autograph at a crime scene, like this one,” Navalny’s longtime ally and strategist Leonid Volkov said in a tweet that featured a photo of Putin’s name and a signature next to it.

The Russian doctors who treated Navalny in Siberia repeatedly contested the German hospital’s poisoning conclusion, saying they had ruled out poisoning as a diagnosis and that their tests for cholinesterase inhibitors came back negative.

Novichok is a class of military-grade nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union at the end of the Cold War. Western weapons experts say it was only ever manufactured in Russia. After the Skripals were poisoned, Russia said the U.S., Britain and other Western countries acquired the expertise to make the nerve agent after the Soviet Union collapsed, and that the Novichok used in the attack could have come from them.

According to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, there is no record of Novichok having been declared by any nation that signed the chemical weapons convention.

“Unless you are working for the military, it is impossible to be accidentally exposed,” Richard Parsons, a senior lecturer in biochemical toxicology at King’s College London, said. “It is only dangerous when it is about to be used, i.e. mixed together. It is unavailable from anywhere except the Russian military as far as I am aware.”

Britain charged two Russians -- alleged to be agents of the Russian military intelligence service GRU --- in absentia with the 2018 attack that left the Skripals in critical condition and killed a local woman. Russia has refused to extradite the men to the U.K.

British police believe the nerve agent was smuggled to Britain in a counterfeit Nina Ricci perfume bottle and sprayed on the front door of Sergei Skripal’s house in the city of Salisbury in southwest England.

More than three months later, the bottle was found by a local man, 48-year-old Charlie Rowley. He was hospitalized and his girlfriend, Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to the contents.

____

Daria Litvinova in Moscow, Jill Lawless in London and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Gram said he bought Rode’s Camera Shop from the Rode family eight years ago, though John Rode still owns the property. Gram’s four decades of work at the store came to an end Aug. 24, when the building was destroyed by fire during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

National Politics

US places new sanctions on international tribunal prosecutor, aide

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the moves as part of the administration’s pushback against the tribunal, based in The Hague, for investigations into the United States and its allies.

National

Ford cutting 1,400 US salaried jobs with retirement offers

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The offers will go to U.S. salaried workers who are eligible to retire as of Dec. 31.

National

AMC showing '42' as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
The movie "42" is re-released as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County Commission expected to discuss extension of face mask mandate Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The order is set to expire on Sept. 8.

National Politics

Biden focuses on schools after blasting Trump on violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nation’s schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbent’s handling of the outbreak and the nation’s overall security.

National Politics

Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

National

‘I Like to Move It’ DJ found dead less than month after rape charge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Florida DJ and music producer Erick Morillo was found dead at his home Tuesday morning, weeks after being charged with sexual battery, authorities said.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

National

Tyler Perry is now a billionaire, Forbes says

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.