HHS cancels ventilator contract with Spirit AeroSystems, Vyaire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems said Wednesday it is working to better understand why the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) canceled a ventilator contract with Vyaire Medical. Spirit partnered with the medical company to manufacture ventilators during the pandemic.

“In a matter of weeks, Spirit employees quickly transitioned from building aircraft to building ventilators, demonstrating the resiliency and ingenuity of American workers,” said Keturah Austin, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications for Spirit AeroSystems.

Austin said Spirit and Vyaire built a manufacturing and distribution facility in Wichita, that now employs more than 1,000 workers.

“These are employees who otherwise would have lost their jobs due to the downturn in the commercial aviation market. Most ventilators are manufactured overseas, which makes the Spirit-Vyaire facility a strategic U.S. asset for manufacturing medical devices.”

Bloomberg Law reports the Health and Human Services Dept is prematurely ending ventilator contracts with Vyaire Medical and Hamilton Medical because “other contracts have supplied enough ventilators to meet maximum national capacity in a crisis.”

Austin said Spirit and its employees “stand ready to continue meeting demand for critical ventilators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

