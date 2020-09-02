Advertisement

Kansas reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Monday the state added 1,328 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths since Monday.

The state reported 57 new hospitalizations bringing the new total to 2,361.

The percentage of tests coming back positive is at 10.5%.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press conference today at 4 p.m. Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System will join him.

