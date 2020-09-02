Advertisement

Kansas to release names, locations of active outbreaks of COVID-19

COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Cases(MGN Image)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 2, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will begin to release the names and locations of active outbreaks in Kansas nest week.

Starting Sept. 9, the COVID-19 dashboard on the KDHE website will include names of active locations when there are five or more confirmed cases associated with the location. The number of cases associated with each outbreak will also be included. Until now, the state has only issued press releases naming locations of outbreaks where contact tracing is not possible.

For private businesses, the name of the business will only be released if there are 20 or more cases associated with the location. In Kansas, an outbreak is defined as two or more cases associated with one known exposure.

“With our children returning to school, sports resuming, and college campuses reopening – we’re seeing the largest increase in outbreaks to date,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By sharing where the outbreaks take place, Kansans will be better informed about the threat of COVID-19 in their schools and communities, and will be better prepared to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”

Last week, Kansas saw the highest increase in outbreaks to date, with an increase of 26 from Wednesday to Friday, and ended the week with 170 active outbreaks.

Kansas will join numerous other states already providing this information and will follow White House guidance in sharing this information on public-facing dashboards, according to a release from the governor’s office.

