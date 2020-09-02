Advertisement

Liberal PD warns of ‘Mexican prison officials’ scam

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal, Kan. Police Department issued a warning on its Facebook page Wednesday, alerting residents that scammers are posing as ’Mexican prison officials” and asking people for money to save family from being imprisoned and killed in Mexico.

“This is another scheme for internet thieves to steal your money and scare you into believing your family is in danger,” the Liberal Police Department said.

Police said the scammers go to individual Facebook pages to learn about people’s families through posts and photos. Police said no law-enforcement official will solicit money over the phone in lieu of taking people to jail.

