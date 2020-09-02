Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - On the day Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, he added another ring.

The Chiefs star quarterback proposed to girlfriend Brittany Matthews. Both Mahomes and Matthews posted the announcement on their Instagram pages.

Matthews posted a picture from Arrowhead Stadium, showing flowers strewn all around a suite. The words “Will You Marry Me” were in the background.

Mahomes posted a picture of the ring he proposed with to his Instagram page.

Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since high school.

