Project addressing safety concern near Campus HS completed ahead of school year

Safety improvements at 55th South and Meridian include new traffic signals and sidewalk improvements.
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There was cause for celebration Wednesday to mark the completion of a project many say was a long time coming. A ribbon-cutting Wednesday celebrated the conclusion of a road project at 55th Street South and Meridian, a heavy-traffic area near Campus High School.

The Haysville school district and Sedgwick County split the cost on the project that included turn-lane and sidewalk improvements. The county also paid for a traffic signal at the intersection.

Previously 55th and Meridian was a four-way stop. Especially with the school so close, this created safety concerns and led to congestion.

When the Sedgwick County Commission greenlit the project two years ago, The county said a two-and-a-half-year review of traffic accidents at the intersection found 17 of them were related to the school entrances.

“It’s gonna be a tremendous difference in terms of safety, just having the students know when to go and when to stop, and having an influence on the traffic flow. It will be huge,” Haysville USD 261 Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Burke said.

Sedgwick County said the project was completed under budget and sooner than anticipated.

