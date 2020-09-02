Advertisement

Sedgwick County Commission seeks to add clarity with mask orders

By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The current mask order in Sedgwick County is set to expire in less than a week. As of Wednesday, an extension of that order hasn’t been proposed, even though local health officials expect masks to be a necessary requirement until the end of the year.

Sedgwick County commissioners in their meeting Wednesday addressed an issue with mask orders. Orders expiring and being extended every few weeks can get confusing after a while. That’s why commissioners like Jim Howell said there are other ways to approach the orders.

“One of the frustrating things is, we will wait until the end of the order, or near the end of the order to issue the next order. And everybody’s kind of surprised at what’s in that,” Howell said.

Howell said while he’s among people in the community who don’t like it, “the reality is there are going to be proposals to continue the mask orders for the next several months.”

He said in regard to the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19, Sedgwick County is in a better spot now than in previous weeks. The improved, lower numbers have Wichitans like Jim Street feeling safe again without wearing a mask.

“it’s safe now. I feel safe without it,” Street said. “I tell people, I work around people. I just don’t’ see it anymore.”

With that reality that masks could be the “new normal” through 2020, Howell said the approach could be easier for people to understand.

“Maybe you can separate this out and say, ’this aspect of the order, this part goes until the end of the year, and this part is going to be something we revisit things in a few weeks,” he said. “(There are) other ways of doing this.”

One example Howell gave to make the expiring and renewing of orders less complicated is to put an order in place until the end of the year, but allow some of the restrictions to loosen after the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results reachesa certain point.





