Walmart expands breastfeeding suites to more than 100 stores

Mamava breastfeeding suites, which are free to use and accessed through an app, will be available in more than 100 Walmart stores across the country by the end of the year.(Source: Walmart via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Walmart has announced plans to install Mamava lactation suites, which offer freestanding spaces for women to breastfeed or pump, in more than 100 locations this year.

The suites, which the retailer describes as clean, comfortable and private, are free to use and accessed through an app. They will be available in more than 100 Walmart stores across the country by the end of the year.

Mamava says the suites feature everything a nursing mother could want, including two benches, a fold-down table, a mirror and outlets for pumps. They also have space for a stroller or wheelchair.

Walmart says it’s the first retailer to install the Mamava suites in a store setting after an associate and new mom, Tennille Webb, saw them while traveling and brought the idea back to Walmart.

The company introduced the suites in three stores last year.

Walmart plans to install suites in even more stores in the years to come. For a list of stores that already have the suites or will have them soon, click here.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

