WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says warmer weather returns to Kansas today. After spending Tuesday afternoon in the lower to middle 80s, temperatures top-out in the near normal upper 80s and lower 90s today.

A storm or two is possible this morning over south-central Kansas, but most locations will not see any rainfall. Otherwise, the sun returns this afternoon and sticks around through the weekend.

A cold front will cruise through the state on Thursday. However, with little moisture to work with, showers and storms are not expected with its passage.

Temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday will fall back a few degrees on Friday. We warm-up this weekend before another cold front brings much cooler conditions to Kansas on Labor Day and beyond. In fact, pending cloud cover and rainfall, most of Kansas could see highs in the 60s on Tuesday!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated morning storms, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly clear. SE/S 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; becoming breezy. Wind: S/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. NE 5-10. Low: 60.

Fri: High: 87. Low: 63. Sunny; not as hot.

Sat: High: 91. Low: 71. Sunny; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 93. Low: 67. Windy; chance of late-day storms.

Mon: High: 83. Low: 56. Breezy and cooler with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tue: High: 68. Low: 51. Cloudy and cool with rain likely.

