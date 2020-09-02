Warming up into the holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front coming through Kansas on Thursday will change the winds to the north, but temperatures are still expected to be rather warm for much of the area. There won’t be any rain to speak of as the front moves through.

Early Thursday, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s and should warm into the 80s. It will be cooler in the northwest where the front arrives sooner, but close to 90 near Wichita with a front arriving around noon.

Low temperatures early Friday will be down in the 50s and then warm back into the mid and upper 80s.

The Labor Day weekend weather looks very warm with highs in the 90s. However, much cooler weather is slated to return early next week with a sharper cold front on the way.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. SE/S 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny; becoming breezy. S/N 10-20; gusty late. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. NE/E 5-10. Low: 58.

Fri: High: 88 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 64 Sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 73 Early clouds, then mostly sunny. Windy.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy; few showers. Windy.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 51 Partly cloudy; breezy.

