Advertisement

Warming up into the holiday weekend

Lower humidity arriving by Friday morning
Warming trend around the corner
Warming trend around the corner(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front coming through Kansas on Thursday will change the winds to the north, but temperatures are still expected to be rather warm for much of the area. There won’t be any rain to speak of as the front moves through.

Early Thursday, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s and should warm into the 80s. It will be cooler in the northwest where the front arrives sooner, but close to 90 near Wichita with a front arriving around noon.

Low temperatures early Friday will be down in the 50s and then warm back into the mid and upper 80s.

The Labor Day weekend weather looks very warm with highs in the 90s. However, much cooler weather is slated to return early next week with a sharper cold front on the way.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. SE/S 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Sunny; becoming breezy. S/N 10-20; gusty late. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. NE/E 5-10. Low: 58.

Fri: High: 88 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 64 Sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny; windy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 73 Early clouds, then mostly sunny. Windy.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy; few showers. Windy.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 51 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer weather returns to Kansas today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Prepare for a weekend warmup.

Forecast

Brighter skies and warmer Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
It will be warmer Wednesday with mainly sunshine throughout the day.

Forecast

Cool and wet weather across Kansas today

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Warm and windy weekend headed our way.

Forecast

Rain, some heavy, into the overnight

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storms will develop over south central and eastern Kansas overnight.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front brings storm chances and cooler temperatures back to Kansas

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
The first of three cold fronts (over then next seven days) will move through the state today. With its passage, showers and storms are possible along with tumbling temperatures. The next cold front will come through on Thursday followed by another one this weekend.

Forecast

Rain chances stick around for a few days

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Rain chances will stick around in Kansas for the first half of the workweek.

Forecast

Morning clouds, afternoon sun - warmer

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Clouds and patchy fog break, becoming mostly sunny.

Forecast

Rain chances return to Kansas

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Showers and storms will be possible, off and on, through the middle of the upcoming workweek.

Forecast

Showers ending, much cooler today

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Rain moves out, cooler air sticks around Saturday.

Forecast

Cooler and stormy for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will move through the state Friday night bringing cooler and stormy weather for the weekend.