Wichita-area family makes 3,000 masks for people in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With more free time and more people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheri Nienke decided to use 25 years’ worth of fabric to start sewing masks for people who need them most.

her granddaughter, Harper, who learned how to sew from Cheri joined the effort. Since March, they’ve sewn about 3,000 masks to give away.

“Any time there is some sort of crisis or something that happens, I think everyone says, ’what can I do to help?’” Cheri said. “Usually the answer is pretty often, ’there’s nothing you can do.’ I thought this was one thing I could do.”

The Nienkes gave away masks to people in need in the Andover area. This included distribution to several places in the community including clinics, long-term care facilities and even the local library.

