Advertisement

Wichita-area family makes 3,000 masks for people in need

Harper Nienke sews a mask to donate. Together, she and her grandmother have sewn and donated about 3,000 masks to people who need them most.
Harper Nienke sews a mask to donate. Together, she and her grandmother have sewn and donated about 3,000 masks to people who need them most.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With more free time and more people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheri Nienke decided to use 25 years’ worth of fabric to start sewing masks for people who need them most.

her granddaughter, Harper, who learned how to sew from Cheri joined the effort. Since March, they’ve sewn about 3,000 masks to give away.

“Any time there is some sort of crisis or something that happens, I think everyone says, ’what can I do to help?’” Cheri said. “Usually the answer is pretty often, ’there’s nothing you can do.’ I thought this was one thing I could do.”

The Nienkes gave away masks to people in need in the Andover area. This included distribution to several places in the community including clinics, long-term care facilities and even the local library.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Overwhelming community response for Haysville woman trying to break world record

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
A Haysville woman is trying to break the world record for having the most pencils, but she needs your help to do it.

Kansas Proud

Veterans honored in banners hung near downtown Wichita

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:38 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Two Wichita-based veterans organizations are collaborating to honor the sacrifices veterans have made for our country.

Kansas Proud

Patterson Legal Group holds backpack giveaway for kids in need

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A lot of families are in need of extra help getting their kids ready to go back to school, and the Patterson Legal Group wanted to help students celebrate the new school year.

Kansas Proud

Wichita-area businesses team up for supply drive at Adams Elementary School

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A handful of Wichita-area businesses on Tuesday teamed up to support students, teachers, and staff at Adams Elementary School with a school-supply drive.

Latest News

News

PHOTO: Hutchinson police officer stops to pray with woman he once arrested

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A Hutchinson woman is thanking a police officer who arrested her last year for stopping to pray with her this week.

Kansas Proud

Wichita cafe with ties to Lebanon helps in Beirut explosion relief

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Lily Wu and Ruby Munguia
A little more than one week since a devastating explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut killed at least 135 people and injured thousands more, a country already facing economic woes was further thrown into crisis.

Kansas Proud

Wichita State students create all-terrain wheelchair for boy with cerebral palsy

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
During the pandemic, Wichita State students completed a life-changing project for a young Kansas boy and presented the finished project -- in person.

News

Surprise birthday celebration thrown for 110-year-old veteran

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
Surprise birthday celebration thrown for 110-year-old veteran

Kansas Proud

After losing mother, Wichita woman gives back to doctors, nurses treating COVID-19 patients

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT
|
By Ruby Munguia
While coping with the death of her mother to COVID-19 earlier this year, a Wichita woman puts forth an effort to give back to healthcare workers in Wichita who are on the frontline daily, treating patients in the COVID Unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Kansas Proud

Wichita music project aims to end racial stereotypes of Black males

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Some Wichita musicians are working to end cultural stereotypes through music. Organizers of “The Breathe Project” said they hope a new music video will help bring about change for African American men in America.