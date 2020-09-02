Wichita man sentenced for driving getaway car in series of 2018 robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to 115 months in federal prison for driving the getaway car in a series of commercial robberies in Wichita during 2018.

Shaquille Harris, 27, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

Harris admitted in his plea to participating in robberies at three Kwik Shops and a Quik Trip. He admitted that he drove the vehicle while someone else committed the robberies.

