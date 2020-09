WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department introduced the newest member of its team on Wednesday. His name is Boomer and had been assigned to the Bomb Unit.

The 2-year-old golden retriever is a community relations and explosive detection dog.

WPD says Boomer and his handler, Detective Neal, are excited to serve Wichita.

Wichita, meet the department’s newest K-9 addition named “Boomer." He is a 2-year-old golden retriever, who will be... Posted by Wichita Police Department on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

