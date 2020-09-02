Wichita State creates online COVID-19 dashboard, reports 35 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to Wichita State’s newly launched COVID-19 dashboard, 35 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university tested 1,555 students for the virus starting on Aug. 3, making the percent positive rate 2.2%.

Wichita State is currently only testing students through student health services, especially those who are known to be exposed to the virus or experiencing symptoms, which the university said may result in a higher rate of positive test.

“It is not possible to collect accurately a complete dataset of students, faculty and staff tested off-campus,” a statement on the dashboard website said. “Students, faculty, and staff who undergo testing off-campus are not required to report positive test results.”

The numbers also do not include Wichita State staff, faculty or students who are tested at a different site.

“Besides the testing that was done for housing residents at move in, testing through Student Health services is available for any student who is symptomatic and/or has a known exposure,” WSU Student Health Director Camille Childers said in an email.

Positive tests are only reflected in Sedgwick County’s reporting if those who are tested say Sedgwick County is their place of residence.

The dashboard will be updated weekly every Wednesday.

Other Kansas universities, including Kansas State and the University of Kansas, have already released their COVID-19 numbers starting last month. According to K-State’s COVID-19 dashboard, the university is at a 13.5% positive rate. KU reported a 2.18% positive rate Friday.

