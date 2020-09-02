Wichita State University expands suicide-prevention campaign nationally

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -With a plan to promote suicide prevention beyond campus, Wichita State University on Monday, Aug. 31, shared plans to expand its #WeSupportU Suspenders4Hope campaign throughout the community and the country.

“Suspenders4Hope” started in 2015 as a mental-health-awareness campaign.

“Now the program is available to others through the launch of a new website and on-demand version of the (#WeSupport Preventing Suicide Training,”) Wichita State said.

Vice president of Wellness at Wichita State, Dr. Jessica Provines, said a beloved WSU therapist well known around campus as “Dr. Suspenders,” inspired the program.

“We thought, hey, suspenders support your pants. Maybe we can help teach people to support each other with suspender t-shirts and words of hope designed into the suspenders,” Dr. Provines said.

At Wichita State, the university said the “suspenders campaign” has been significantly successful with more than 800 people taking part in the #WeSupportU Preventing Suicide Training since its launch in 2018.

