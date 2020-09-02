Advertisement

Wichita State University expands suicide-prevention campaign nationally

Wichita State University expands a suicide-prevention campaign across the community, nation.
Wichita State University expands a suicide-prevention campaign across the community, nation.(kwch)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -With a plan to promote suicide prevention beyond campus, Wichita State University on Monday, Aug. 31, shared plans to expand its #WeSupportU Suspenders4Hope campaign throughout the community and the country.

“Suspenders4Hope” started in 2015 as a mental-health-awareness campaign.

“Now the program is available to others through the launch of a new website and on-demand version of the (#WeSupport Preventing Suicide Training,”) Wichita State said.

Vice president of Wellness at Wichita State, Dr. Jessica Provines, said a beloved WSU therapist well known around campus as “Dr. Suspenders,” inspired the program.

“We thought, hey, suspenders support your pants. Maybe we can help teach people to support each other with suspender t-shirts and words of hope designed into the suspenders,” Dr. Provines said.

At Wichita State, the university said the “suspenders campaign” has been significantly successful with more than 800 people taking part in the #WeSupportU Preventing Suicide Training since its launch in 2018.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USDA extends free-meal service for kids through 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced a move to allow operators of summer meal programs to continue serving free meals through the fall months, as late as Dec. 31.

Health

Barton County reports fifth COVID-19 related death

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
Barton County reported its fifth COVID-19 related death in the county.

Health

Doctors: Flu shots ‘crucial’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott
Doctors are preparing for flu season as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across Kansas.

Health

When to keep your child home from school

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT
|
By Anna Auld
How can you spot the difference between COVID-19, a common cold or the flu?

Latest News

News

Man wants police to return medical marijuana

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Alex Flippin
In a case one Kansas judge says is unprecedented, a Colorado man living in Wichita, wants the Kansas Highway Patrol to return his medical marijuana that was confiscated during a 2019 traffic stop.

Coronavirus

Fewer Kansans seeking routine medical care amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
According to a U.S. Census Bureau survey, around 40% of Americans are delaying needed medical care due to anxiety about COVID-19. Kansas ranked 23rd on the list, with 39.5% of Kansans expressing discomfort with seeking care.

State of Mind

Former Wichitan produces movie spreading mental-health awareness

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT
|
By Felicia Rolfe
“Kings America Made,” tells the story of a young boy dealing with mental health and his sexuality. His story is told through real-life testimonies of men who dealt with similar issues.

News

Reports: Michigan reaches $600 million settlement in Flint water crisis

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
Media reports: Michigan reaches $600 million agreement to pay Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead in water.

News

Kansas food-assistance recipients can now buy groceries online

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Department for Children and Families on Wednesday announced the implementation of EBT Online.

KWCH

9 tips for your emotional health from a therapist

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Kristen Boxman
Emotional turbulence is likely to come with the changes headed for families this fall. As students return to school with online or hybrid formats and traditional events canceled, emotions will run high for families.