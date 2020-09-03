Advertisement

1 killed in N. Wichita crash

Wichita police investigate a reported hit-and-run crash that left one person dead at 27th North and Arkansas Wednesday night (Sept. 2, 2020).
Wichita police investigate a reported hit-and-run crash that left one person dead at 27th North and Arkansas Wednesday night (Sept. 2, 2020).(KWCH)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday-night crash reported at 27th Street North and Arkansas in north Wichita.

Police responding to this scene responded to the report of a hit-and-run. That emergency call was made a little before 9 p.m.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information on what happened. Stick with kwch.com and tune into Eyewitness News at 10 on KWCH 12 or watch live here for updates as get them.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

