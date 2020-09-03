1 killed in N. Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday-night crash reported at 27th Street North and Arkansas in north Wichita.

Police responding to this scene responded to the report of a hit-and-run. That emergency call was made a little before 9 p.m.

