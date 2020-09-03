Advertisement

Butler CC Department of Public Safety K9 to receive body armor

Butler Community College Department of Public Safety K9 Haxo will receive a bullet-and-stab protective vest, courtesy of a national nonprofit organization.
Butler Community College Department of Public Safety K9 Haxo will receive a bullet-and-stab protective vest, courtesy of a national nonprofit organization.(Butler Community College)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO Kan. (KWCH) - Haxo, the Butler County Community College Department of Public Safety’s new K9, will receive a bullet-and-stab-protective vest thanks to a nonprofit organization called “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

In a news release Wednesday (Sept. 2), Butler Community College said Haxo, a 21-month-old German shepherd, will get his vest in about two months (eight to 10 weeks).

“The donation from Vested Interest in K9s to a small department like ours at Butler Community College, will ensure that our K9 Haxo is safe to do his work,” said Butler Chief of Police Jason Kenney. “The help and support that Vested Interest in K9s provides for law enforcement across the country is truly remarkable.”

“Vest Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity that’s been around for 11 years. Its mission is to provide the bullet-and-stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs working for law-enforcement agencies across the U.S.

“Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,004 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations,” the news release from Butler Community College said.

