CDC puts hold on COVID-19 related evictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The CDC and White House are taking swift action in hopes of keeping a roof over the heads of millions of Americans who could face eviction.

Tuesday, the CDC issued a 37-page eviction moratorium that will start Sept. 15 and run through the end of the year.

The agency said it’s a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring people have a place to live, but there’s also concern this could make the problem worse.

“It has just been kicking the can down the road a little bit and then at the end, once this is lifted, all those charges are going to come back and expected to be paid, and we’re afraid that’s going to cause quite a headache at the end trying to catch up,” said Apartment Association of Greater Wichita Executive Director Ryan Farrell.

This is the latest in a line of both state and federal eviction moratoriums, designed to help provide relief to renters impacted by COVID-19.

“This one is a little bit different because it puts some caveats in as part of the policy,” said Sally Stang, the City of Wichita Director of Housing and Community Services. “If you go through the notice that was issued this morning, you’ll see that that are income caps that are put on it. The person has to make a good faith effort to seek public assistance to pay back rent. They need to be able to show that the reason for not being able to pay the rent is COVID related. Either loss of a job, reduction in hours or substantial medical expenses. Things like that. Those things were not included in previous moratoriums that were issued.”

The CDC’s moratorium said renters need to submit a written declaration to their landlord stating they qualify under the four requirements of the moratorium.

1) Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly or up to $99,000 for single filers.

2) Demonstrate they have sought government assistance to make their rental payments.

3) Affirmatively declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships.

4) Affirm they are likely to become homeless or move into an unsafe setting with a large number of people if they are evicted.

Stang, the City of Wichita Director of Housing and Community Services, said the first action of tenants is not to wait.

“They don’t know what’s steps to take,” said Stang. “So, to me, the most important step is to act immediately. Now with this moratorium, obviously they need to make that good-faith effort that’s in the notice. Reach out to their landlord; try to make arraignments.”

Housing and Community Services is one of the places people can turn for help. They’re providing an Emergency Assistance Program specifically for people facing COVID-19 related challenges.

“Under the Wichita Sedgwick County Community Action Partnership, which is also administered through our office, we’re using community services block grants to be able to pay renters, also utility expenses to try to keep people housed and their utilities turned on.” Stang said, “So far, we’ve helped 160 families with that program avoid eviction.”

Housing and Community Services also work to support other community programs that offer rental assistance.

“We also fund the Center of Hope and Salvation Army with federal emergency solutions grants funds for homelessness prevention. There’s it’s another avenue for people to try and avoid an eviction. They’ll be receiving significant increases in their funding from the CARES Act funds received by the city,” said Stang.

She said, “That program is a little bit more challenging because HUD still is mandating with the emergency solutions grants that a habitability inspection be conducted before issuing payments. That’s a little bit challenging with COVID. We’ve been restricting going into occupied units, so we’re working to try and devise actually a virtual inspection, so that we can move that funding into the community and be able to help people in need. This moratorium is really going to help us with that because it’s going to give us a little bit of time to be able to structure those virtual inspections so that we can meet the federal requirement and still help people to avoid that eviction.”

Let’s make one thing clear; these moratoriums are not providing renters with a free pass on their rent. For any bill they do not pay the first of the month, that will accrue and come to the end of the moratorium, it will all come due.

Stang said, “We’ve had other circumstances and had many people call who felt that because there was a moratorium, they just didn’t have to pay the rent and then when that moratorium expired, all of the sudden, they had two or three months rent that was being demanded immediately. It’s like, yeah, that’s exactly it. This is not a waver on your requirement to pay rent, it just means at this moment, the landlord can’t evict you if there’s a COVID related issue as to why you are not able to pay the rent.”

That’s why landlords tell me what’s needed from the federal government is some form of a rental relief program.

“It’s kind of a battle we’ve been facing. We haven’t had a lot of luck on this end, but we’re still trying and still contacting Congress.” Farrell said, “With the eviction moratorium, it helps the renters a lot, so they don’t get evicted, but we’re wanting to find a middle ground where both sides are happy. Where rental assistance comes in and the landlord gets paid, and then they’re able to pay the mortgage, utility bills, property taxes and their staff.”

Farrell said so far, landlords in Wichita have been fairing better than in other parts of the nation.

“In different cities, this eviction crisis has caused a lot of headaches,” he said. “Where people are falling behind, landlords aren’t getting paid. From the reports we’re seeing in our office, landlords here haven’t been quite an effect. I mean, they have been affected by this, but just not quite as bad. People do seem to be paying their rents. I’m not sure if it was the unemployment benefits that have been helping out or they had reserves.”

He also said in situations like this, landlords want renters to reach out.

“Most cases, before anything was in place, they were asking their renters to just come in the office, tell them about their situation,” said Farrell.

He added, “It’s less expensive to lose someone, so ideally, they’d be able to work with the renters and keep them and that way, one side has housing, and the other side has incomes.”

Farrell said most landlords like himself only own and-or manage a few properties where there’s not a significant difference between the amount made in income and paid for expenses each month. So if renters don’t pay for a handful of months, he said that means bills are often paid out of pocket and repairs could be put off.

“We don’t this [moratorium] is necessarily a bad deal. We just really hope that Congress gets back to work on a relief bill for the landlords and owners, the housing providers.” Farrell said, “That way, both sides are happy, and we can both get through this together.”

Kansas currently has it’s own eviction moratorium Governor Kelly signed last month and in place until Sept. 15.

Eyewitness News also reached out to the group Renters Together ICT, advocating for tenant rights.

They provided the following statement:

Renters Together ICT appreciates any genuine attempt to address the ongoing eviction crisis facing tenants. But the half-measures employed at the federal and state levels do not qualify. We call on our political leadership to take dramatic political action as soon as possible – including canceling rent and mortgage payments as well as late fees for the rest of the pandemic – that ensures stable housing for all members of our society. Admittedly, the eviction moratorium implemented by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 1, 2020 has superficial appeal. The CDC has declared that certain tenants cannot be evicted from their residence until December 31, 2020. This federal law applies nationwide and supersedes any state or local law that provides less protection. But what protection does the CDC Eviction Moratorium actually provide to vulnerable tenants? To be covered by the moratorium, tenants are required to submit an affidavit (under penalty of criminal perjury) to their landlord that they cannot pay rent despite their best efforts – a legally questionable practice that many lawyers would not advise under the best circumstances, especially when the tenant may not even be protected from eviction. Even after receiving the affidavit, landlords are not prohibited from suing tenants to evict. Worse still, the moratorium only covers tenants facing payment issues; landlords may evict for any other reason. Even for tenants lucky enough to be covered until January 1, 2021, they will still owe back rent, any fees, and interest in its entirety. The CDC eviction moratorium does little to prioritize tenants’ needs. As such, it will have limited practical effect for tenants. We are encouraged by our Governor Kelly instituting a broader eviction moratorium for tenants and homeowners in Kansas on August 17, 2020, which also freezes mortgage payments. Significantly, the Governor’s order does not obligate tenants to make legal declarations to their landlord to qualify for protection. But it expires on September 15, 2020.

Renters Together ICT is hosting a legal clinic on Sept. 15. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.