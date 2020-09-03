Cold front brings wind, but no rain to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will cruise through the state today. However, with no moisture to work with, showers and storms are not expected with its passage. The weather worry with the front is the wind which will be strong and gusty at times today.

While most of Kansas cools down today, the Wichita area will actually be warmer with highs near 90 degrees. High temperatures in the 80s on Friday will be followed by lower to middle 90s this weekend along with a strong south breeze.

The big change will take place Labor Day into Tuesday as a powerful cold front sweeps through the state. High temperatures in the 90s on Monday will be replaced by highs in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday!

A storm (low pressure) system is expected to develop along the front and move through the state Tuesday into Wednesday. While showers/storms transition into a chilly rain across Kansas, farther west some snow is possible in Colorado!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Patchy fog, then sunny and breezy. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. High: 90.

Tonight: Clear and cooler. N/E 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunshine and low humidity. Wind: E/S 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S 5-10. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 93. Low: 70. Sunny; breezy and warmer.

Sun: High: 93. Low: 67. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 60. Mostly sunny; hot and breezy.

Tue: High: 72. Low: 50. Windy and much cooler with rain likely.

Wed: High: 65. Low: 49. Showers early, then mostly cloudy and windy.

