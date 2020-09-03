FBI seeks victims in case of Kansas coach charged with child sexual exploitation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FBI is seeking potential victims in the case of a Topeka high school basketball coach charged with producing and possessing child pornography.

Jeffrey Pierce, a high school basketball coach at Seaman High School in Topeka, has been charged with sexually exploiting minors.

The FBI says Pierce used social networking platforms to contact his victims while pretending to be a female teenager. He would then solicit explicit photos or videos from the juvenile victims. Pierce used the following user/vanity names when contacting his victims through Instagram, Snapchat, KiK, and Grinder:

Intstagram SnapChat KiK Grinder addie8651 jp131780 (Addilyn) jordyreyrey (Addie Strode) Discreet addiestrode111 Jordan_reh (Kennedy) Addie Strode Kennedy Lacrone Kennedy Jordy Rey Rey Addison Strode jacy townsend

Pierce, 40, is currently in federal custody and is charged in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

If you have reason to believe you or your child may be a victim, you are asked to send an email to TopekaVAP@fbi.gov.

“Your response is voluntary but would be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim. Based on the response provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information. The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance services, and resources.”

