Girl’s selfless effort provides towels for Wichita homeless outreach program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eight-year-old Crosby Fussell saw a need in her community and an opportunity to make a difference. She didn’t hesitate to take that opportunity.

The Union Rescue Mission, a homeless outreach program in Wichita, put out a request on social media, asking for towels to help the mission meet the needs of the men it helps. Fussell saw her opportunity to help through her handmade creations.

For the past two months, Fussell has been handmaking bracelets. She decided to begin selling them and with the money she earned, she bought towels and on Thursday, delivered those towels to the Union Rescue Mission.

“Let me tell you something, she is just out of sight,” Union Rescue Mission CEO and retired Wichita police captain Doug Nolte said. “She’s eight years old. It just goes to show that there are kids out here that care about people, that care about their community and are about what’s going on.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.