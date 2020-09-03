Gov. Kelly: Republican leaders block additional benefits for unemployed Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly said on Thursday that the State Finance Council rejected added unemployment benefits for Kansas. The state could have provided an extra $100 in benefits bringing the total to $400.

The governor issued the following statement criticizing Republican leadership on the council for what she called playing politics.

“While we are still hoping the federal government takes action and extends the FPUC program, my administration is committed to using whatever tools are available to help Kansans. I’m disappointed that Republican leaders on the State Finance Council continue to play politics during a public health crisis, instead of supporting the plan that was introduced by President Trump.

“Republican leaders in the Legislature have said they want to help Kansans who are struggling with the impacts of COVID-19, but the first chance they had to do something about it, they voted to make a political point instead of supporting the people of this state who need help.”

Republicans on the State Finance Council said they don’t think Kansas has enough money and believes the economy will recover.

The Kansas Republican Party issued a statement on the rejection:

“The Kelly Administration has sat idly by for nearly a month while 45 other states applied for and received the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits authorized by President Trump’s executive order. Weeks have gone by while Governor Kelly has forced Kansans facing immense hardship to struggle for no reason other than their governor playing politics.

“Only four states have determined the need for using an additional $100 per week in CARES Act funding for unemployment benefits. Republicans on the Finance Council were right to join the vast majority of states across the country in determining those funds will be better used for other priorities as we continue to fight the invisible enemy that is this virus.

”Laura Kelly and her administration’s continued haphazard response to this pandemic is the problem. Kansas Republicans are providing solutions.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.