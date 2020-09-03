Haysville Public Schools to provide all students with free meals

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Students in the Haysville school district will receive free breakfast and lunch at school through the remainder of the year. The district applied for the waiver after the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the free school meal program to Dec. 31. The program was set to expire in September when children were expected to return to school.

The free meals will be available for students learning remotely too. The district says a meal registration form for remote learners will be available on its website. Parents will be asked where they would like to pick up the meals each week.

Classes start in Haysville on Sept. 10. The meal distribution will be on Wednesday this week for remote learners. Each week after, parents can pick up the weekly meals on Tuesdays.

Parents with students who receive free and reduced lunches do not need to apply for the program.

