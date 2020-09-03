Performing-arts activities in Wichita Public Schools to start remotely

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While student-athletes in the Wichita school district are looking forward to practices and games, other activities won’t be practicing in person. This includes band, choir and theater.

Eyewitness News on Wednesday spoke with a local family about the change for performing-arts students in Wichita Public Schools. Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School eighth-grade student Reese Schmiedler is among those impacted, involved with choir, band and theater. She said the thought of not being in the classroom or the band room for the fall semester just doesn’t sound right, especially after her work was cut short at the end of last year when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the stoppage of in-person learning in March.

“It was upsetting. Like, the musical we worked on really hard and the choir concert, we were just getting started,” Schmiedler said.

As with sports, Schmiedler’s mother, Rachel Schmiedler, said not being able to perform in-person with classmates is a hardship for students.

“It’s sad because a lot of them, it saves them and that’s their purpose for going to school,” she said. “It’s not just about football or cross country or soccer at this point. It’s about the arts because these kids can get art scholarships for theater and music,” Rachel Schmiedler said.

