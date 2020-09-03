Advertisement

Report: Kansas last in the nation for unemployment recovery

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new report shows Kansas has the slowest recovery for weekly unemployment claims out of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The study from Wallet Hub is tracking the data based on the number of unemployment claims from each state.

Source: WalletHub

Six months after the start of the pandemic, 80,000 Kansans continue to apply for unemployment each week.

“The numbers were incredible, businesses were so unsure. We were seeing unemployment levels here in the Wichita area approaching 20-25%,” said President & Chief Executive Officer Keith Lawing with Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

Unemployment problems started in Kansas long before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, Boeing suspended production of the 737 MAX, and days later, Spirit AeroSystems announced layoffs.

”Unfortunately, it’s probably going to persist at a higher level compared to the rest of the state and the rest of the nation, because of the aviation industry and the impact that now goes beyond the 737 MAX,” said Lawing. “It’s also airline travel. We’re probably going to be seeing more carriers reduce their flights, and they aren’t going to be buying planes that they planned to buy.”

Layoffs continue in the aviation industry and across the state. Experts predict it could take some time for Kansas’ unemployment rate to recover.

”It’s going to be 3 or 4 years, before we are the levels we were in 2018 and 2019 as far as employment,” said Lawing.

The Kansas Department of Commerce has held four Virtual Job Fairs. The following future statewide events have been scheduled for 2020:

  • September 22-24
  • October 27-29
  • December 8-9

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Wichita-area family makes 3,000 masks for people in need

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
With more free time and more people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheri Nienke decided to use 25 years’ worth of fabric to start sewing masks for people who need them most.

News

Wichita student-athletes get back to practice after fall sports reinstated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
With fall sports back on for teams in the Wichita public school district, student-athletes across the city restarted practice Wednesday afternoon.

Economy

HHS cancels ventilator contract with Spirit AeroSystems, Vyaire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
Spirit AeroSystems said Wednesday it is working to better understand why the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) canceled a ventilator contract.

News

Report: Kansas has slowest unemployment recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
Report: Kansas has slowest unemployment recovery

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County Commission seeks to add clarity with mask orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sedgwick County Commission seeks to add clarity with mask orders

Coronavirus

Kansas to release names, locations of active outbreaks of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will begin to release the names and locations of active outbreaks in Kansas nest week.

News

Sedgwick County Commission seeks to add clarity with mask orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
Orders expiring and being extended every few weeks can get confusing after a while. That’s why commissioners like Jim Howell said there are other ways to approach the orders.

News

Project addressing safety concern near Campus HS completed ahead of school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
A ribbon-cutting Wednesday celebrated the conclusion of a road project at 55th Street South and Meridian, a heavy-traffic area near Campus High School.

News

Seaman coach charged with sexual exploitation of children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Jeff Pierce, a coach and teacher at Seaman High School, has been charged for the sexual exploitation of children.

News

Liberal PD warns of ‘Mexican prison officials’ scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
“This is another scheme for internet thieves to steal your money and scare you into believing your family is in danger,” the Liberal Police Department said.