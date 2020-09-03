Advertisement

Season’s first high school football game in Sedgwick County comes with extra precautions, limited crowd

The Goddard Sports Complex is the site of the first high school football game of the 2020 season in Sedgwick County.
The Goddard Sports Complex is the site of the first high school football game of the 2020 season in Sedgwick County.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The start of the 2020 high school football season in Kansas kicks off tonight (Thursday) featuring the first football game of the year in Sedgwick County as the Hays High School Indians travel to Goddard to take on the Eisenhower Tigers.

Plans are in place for fans to maintain social distancing as each family is asked to maintain six feet of separation from other groups as they enter the gate. There are also hand sanitation stations as fans walk up. Masks are required for people in the crowd along with temperature checks at the gate.

The Goddard school district cut down the stadium’s capacity to about 25 percent or 1,250 people.

With the limited number of tickets, the district wants makes are family members of athletes get to attend if they choose to do so.

“Each kid can buy up to four tickets, so every kid in our program can still attend the game,” Eisenhower Head Football Coach Darrin Fisher said. “We have live-streaming capabilities as well, so we let parents know you can attend the game or watch from home.”

While players, coaches, and fams will have to follow strict guidelines, Goddard Public Schools Athletic Director Eric Adams said the precautions are worth it in order to make games possible.

“But it’s just great to see kids do what they enjoy doing,” he said.

Friday night’s home opener for Eisenhower is also Senior Night. Adams and Eisenhower’s coaches said they wanted to honor the seniors on the first game of the season in case games are canceled later in the year due to COVID-19. They said players, especially the seniors, are grateful to have the chance to at least start the season.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita student-athletes get back to practice after fall sports reinstated

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
With fall sports back on for teams in the Wichita public school district, student-athletes across the city restarted practice Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
On the day Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, he added another ring. The Chiefs star quarterback proposed to girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

Sports

Parents, coaches, athletes heard: Wichita school board clears fall sports to happen

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The fate of fall activities for Wichita Public Schools students could be decided Monday night by the Board of Education.

Sports

Fred VanVleet among players enjoying special reunion inside NBA bubble

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Players have begun reuniting with family members in the bubble, giving them a feeling of home during a marathon road trip.

Latest News

News

Shift in Sedgwick County COVID-19 reporting spurs further fall-sports discussion

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
A COVID-19 advisory committee put together met Monday to further discuss the fast-approaching school year for the Wichita school district. Part of the discussion of the group, put together by Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Alicia Thompson, was whether school sports and activities can happen in the district this fall.

Sports

No fans allowed at KU football home opener due to pandemic

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
KU Chancellor Doug Girod said the decision to play the first home game in an empty stadium follows advice from the university’s Pandemic Medical Advisory Team. Outside the stadium, there will be no tailgating for the home opener. There will also be no fans at home volleyball matches, soccer games and cross country meets through September.

Sports

Woodward named PA voice of Shocker men’s basketball

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Wichita State Athletics
Longtime Wichita State public address announcer Ted Woodward will add men’s basketball responsibilities to his plate this season, taking over for the late Don Hall.

Education

Talk of transfers comes with push for Wichita BOE to reverse fall-sports decision

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
Approaching a week since the Wichita Public School Board of Education’s decision to cancel fall sports and activities, athletes and coaches across the district have spoken up, voicing opposition in organized demonstrations and on social media.

Sports

Wichita State University volleyball postponed until spring ’21

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
The American Athletic Conference on Tuesday announced it will postpone all competition and conference championships in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball until the spring of 2021.

Sports

KSHSAA Board of Directors approves alternative season

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
The vote, 45-29, means schools unable to complete in a traditional fall season can play those sports starting in March.