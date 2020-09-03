Season’s first high school football game in Sedgwick County comes with extra precautions, limited crowd

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The start of the 2020 high school football season in Kansas kicks off tonight (Thursday) featuring the first football game of the year in Sedgwick County as the Hays High School Indians travel to Goddard to take on the Eisenhower Tigers.

Plans are in place for fans to maintain social distancing as each family is asked to maintain six feet of separation from other groups as they enter the gate. There are also hand sanitation stations as fans walk up. Masks are required for people in the crowd along with temperature checks at the gate.

The Goddard school district cut down the stadium’s capacity to about 25 percent or 1,250 people.

With the limited number of tickets, the district wants makes are family members of athletes get to attend if they choose to do so.

“Each kid can buy up to four tickets, so every kid in our program can still attend the game,” Eisenhower Head Football Coach Darrin Fisher said. “We have live-streaming capabilities as well, so we let parents know you can attend the game or watch from home.”

While players, coaches, and fams will have to follow strict guidelines, Goddard Public Schools Athletic Director Eric Adams said the precautions are worth it in order to make games possible.

“But it’s just great to see kids do what they enjoy doing,” he said.

Friday night’s home opener for Eisenhower is also Senior Night. Adams and Eisenhower’s coaches said they wanted to honor the seniors on the first game of the season in case games are canceled later in the year due to COVID-19. They said players, especially the seniors, are grateful to have the chance to at least start the season.

