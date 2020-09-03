Advertisement

Sedgwick County health officer extends mask order until October

The latest mask order in Sedgwick County expires the second week of September, but health officials expect masks to be necessary through 2020.
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns has signed a new emergency public health order which will take effect Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. This order will remain in place until at least midnight, Wednesday, October 21, 2020. This order will be effective once the current order expires. Minns will continue to review and monitor COVID-19 trends in the community and will consider lifting restrictions as trends move in a positive direction.

“I firmly believe that one main reason for the trends moving in the right direction is citizen compliance and wearing masks,” said Minns. “Thank you to residents for wearing a mask and to business owners for encouraging others to wear masks while in public.”

Residents are still required to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces. Children age five or younger are not required to wear a mask. There are some exemptions to this rule as not everyone is able to safely wear a mask. Exemptions to the order are included in the document.

Masks or other face coverings that have valves or vents that allow air to be exhaled do not fit with the definition of “mask or other face covering” under this order. Face shields are still allowed under the order.

While there is still a cap on attendance at entertainment venues of 2,000 people, these venues may submit a plan to Minns for approval of events that have more than 2,000 attendees.

Businesses will be required to continue operating at 50 percent of the fire code occupancy and close to the public at 11 p.m. but may continue carryout and curbside services.

The order adopts Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Plan which allows groups of up to 15 people that must be located at least six feet away from other groups. Events and business occupancy are not capped at 15 people. Individuals in public gatherings are still required to wear a mask.

Our community toolbox consists of mask wearing, social distancing, and good hand hygiene, as the best ways for the community to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect one another.

