Target’s next car seat trade-in event kicks off Sept. 13

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular event now in its fifth year gives Target customers a chance to trade in their old car seats in exchange for a 20-percent off coupon to the store.

Target’s annual Car Seat Trade-in Event kicks off Sept. 13 and continues through Sept. 26. Customers who trade in no-longer-needed-or-wanted car seats can use their 20-percent-off coupon on a new car seat, stroller, or “select baby gear item.”

How the car-seat trade-in works:

Take your old car seat to Target and place it in a designated box outside the store.

Use your Target app to scan the code on the box. (Don’t hesitate to get help from a team member in Guest Services, if needed.)

Open your wallet in the Target app and view “Extra Offers” to find your coupon.

Click the green checkmark next to the offer. Once you’re ready to use the coupon, you can do so online, or you can scan your barcode at the register.

To date through trade-in programs, Target reports recycling 14.4 million pounds of material from car seats.

You can find more information on the program and its history on Target’s website.

