Turning Up the Heat

Meteorologist Mark Larson says temps will soar this weekend and southerly winds will howl before the coolest air we’ve seen in months blows into Kansas Tuesday.

Skies will be clear tonight and gusty winds will be backing-down. Lows tonight will drop into the 50s nearly statewide.

Look for lots of sunshine tomorrow and after a cool start, highs will climb to around 90 degrees with southerly winds under 15 mph for most of our state.

Our Labor Day weekend will be windy, hot and humid with gusty southerly winds topping 35 to 40 mph at times but we should stay rain and storm-free through Monday. We’ll also see a surge of summer heat for the season’s unofficial end with highs in the mid and upper 90s.

There’s a HUGE weather change heading our way after Labor Day when a powerful cold front sweeps through Kansas Tuesday. High temps in the 90s on Monday will tumble hard and fast into the almost chilly 50s and 60s Tuesday along with gusty northerly winds!

A potent weather-maker will accompany Tuesday’s surge of cold air potentially resulting in widespread snow across Colorado and a cold wind-blown rain for Kansas into Wednesday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler. N/E 5-10. Low: 59.

Friday: Sunny and warm; lower humidity. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow night: Clear. SE/S 5-15. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 92 Sunny; breezy and warm.

Sun: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; hot and windy.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 67 Windy and much cooler; rain likely; falling PM temps.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 48 Showers early, then mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 49 Partly cloudy.

