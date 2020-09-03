Advertisement

WATCH: Nurse navigator with Ascension Via Christi discusses protection against colon cancer

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Actor Chadwick Boseman was just 43 years old when he died last week of colon cancer. With the high-profile case bringing awareness to the issue, hospitals report seeing more colorectal cancer cases in people younger than 50.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News anchor and host of “Right Now” sat down with Ascension Via Christi Oncology Department Nurse Navigator Lisa Schmidt tod discuss how you can protect yourself from the disease.

