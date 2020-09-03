Wichita Police celebrating 150th anniversary with commemorative badges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have created a 150th anniversary duty badge to commemorate the founding of its department.

Officers can wear the badge until the end of 2021.

WPD said that officers and detectives can purchase antique nickel metal finish badges, and supervisors can purchase gold-colored badges.

The department has also copper-colored supporter badges for citizens. Those badges can be ordered here before the Sept. 30 deadline. Proceeds will go towards the Honore Adversis Foundation and the Wichita Police Foundation.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.