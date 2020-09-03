Advertisement

Wichita Police celebrating 150th anniversary with commemorative badges

Officers can wear the badge until the end of 2021.
Officers can wear the badge until the end of 2021.(Wichita Police)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have created a 150th anniversary duty badge to commemorate the founding of its department.

Officers can wear the badge until the end of 2021.

WPD said that officers and detectives can purchase antique nickel metal finish badges, and supervisors can purchase gold-colored badges.

The department has also copper-colored supporter badges for citizens. Those badges can be ordered here before the Sept. 30 deadline. Proceeds will go towards the Honore Adversis Foundation and the Wichita Police Foundation.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tyson says it would initially set up clinics near seven of its plants, including in Storm Lake, Iowa, and Holcomb, Kansas, in a pilot program.

News

CDC puts hold on COVID-19 related evictions

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
The CDC said it’s a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring people have a safe and healthy place to live, but there’s also concern this could make the problem worse.

News

Butler CC Department of Public Safety K9 to receive body armor

Updated: 13 hours ago
Haxo, the Butler County Community College Department of Public Safety’s K9, will receive a bullet-and-stab-protective vest thanks to a nonprofit organization called “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

News

CDC enacts nationwide eviction moratorium

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

Education

Performing-arts activities in Wichita Public Schools to start remotely

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
While student-athletes in the Wichita school district are looking forward to practices and games, other activities won’t be practicing in person. This includes band, choir and theater.

News

Music activities in Wichita Public Schools to start remotely

Updated: 14 hours ago

Business

Target’s next car seat trade-in event kicks off Sept. 13

Updated: 15 hours ago
Target’s annual Car Seat Trade-in Event kicks off Sept. 13 and continues through Sept. 26.

Breaking News

Man who died in N. Wichita hit-and-run Wednesday night identified

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
One person is dead after a crash in north Wichita.

News

Kansas Proud: Family makes masks for people in need

Updated: 18 hours ago

Right Now

WATCH: Nurse navigator with Ascension Via Christi discusses protection against colon cancer

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Actor Chadwick Boseman was just 43 years old when he died last week of colon cancer. With the high-profile case bringing awareness to the issue, hospitals report seeing more colorectal cancer cases in people younger than 50.