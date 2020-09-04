Advertisement

3 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

(WBKO)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a 15-year-old male on charges of auto theft, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and obstruct; a 14-year-old for obstruct and a felony Sedgwick County warrant; and a 16-year-old for obstruct.

The arrests happened on Thursday when officers tried to stop a stolen car. Around 11:15 a.m., officers noticed the stolen silver Chevrolet Equinox in the parking lot of a motel in the 8300 block of E. Kellogg. When they tried to stop the vehicle, five people inside jumped out and ran.

After a brief foot chase, police arrested three teens without incident. The 15-year-old driver was found in possession of a firearm. A teenage girl who was with the group was released to a guardian. The fifth suspect has not been located.

The stolen SUV was reported stolen on Wednesday from a residence in the 8100 block of West Havenhurst Circle.

