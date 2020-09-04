Advertisement

6 Black Lives Matter murals planned for streets of KC

A giant &amp;quot;Black Lives Matter&amp;quot; mural was painted on a street in Washington D.C. (Source: CNN)
A giant &amp;quot;Black Lives Matter&amp;quot; mural was painted on a street in Washington D.C. (Source: CNN) (GIM)
By Associated Press
Sep. 4, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Organizers of a plan to paint Black Lives Matter murals on six Kansas City, Missouri, streets say the project may be the largest of its kind.

The Kansas City Star reports that the murals will be painted Saturday.

Several other cities have seen street murals honoring the Black Lives Matter movement in the months since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. But Kansas City organizers said they’re unaware of any matching the scope of what they have planned.

The project, KC Art on the Block, will cover 2,000 feet of street and involve 1,000 volunteers. Donations are paying for the project.

