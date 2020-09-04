DCF shares guidance on when to leave child home alone

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

More kids will be learning from home this year, meaning some might be left alone while their parents are at work. So at what age should you leave your child home alone?

DCF shares guidance to parents after receiving questions about when to leave kids at home unsupervised.

“I think the comfort level of being by themselves and knowing how to use technology, like to call mom or dad, or me, if they needed something, said Lou Bates, who has two grandchildren who will be going back to the classroom.

DCF says here’s no legal definition as to what constitutes an unsupervised child, but there are several factors to consider as to whether a child is old enough or mature enough to be left alone. It says children zero to six years old should not be left alone for any period of time. Six to nine years old can be left alone for short periods. Ten years old or above, DCF says they can probably be left alone for longer periods, but it all depends on the child’s maturity and intellectual capability.

Make sure your child is comfortable being left alone. If they aren’t, it could make them less likely to respond appropriately to emergency situations.

If your child will be staying home alone, make sure someone else knows, someone you trust, like a relative or neighbor.

DCF says make sure your kids know your family’s emergency procedures, when to call 911, or a parent.

