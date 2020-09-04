Advertisement

Health officials urge caution with celebrating Labor Day weekend

Thousands are expected to spend Labor Day Weekend at El Dorado Lake in Butler County.
Thousands are expected to spend Labor Day Weekend at El Dorado Lake in Butler County.(KWCH)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An American tradition most likely will look different this year. As people across the U.S. prepare to celebrate Labor Day weekend, health officials advise not to get too comfortable when it comes to safeguarding against COVID-19.

In Kansas, COVID-19 cases spiked in the weeks immediately following Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July weekend. While overall trends for the state show improvements on numbers that include percentages of positive COVID-19 test results, there’s a concern that this holiday weekend could lead to another jump.

One favorable number for Kansans heading to lakes this weekend is lower gas prices. Some families preparing to spend time at El Dorado Lake this weekend told Eyewitness News they were looking forward to the final pre-school escape after a difficult past six months.

“We’re expecting a really good crowd this weekend. The weather should cooperate with us. The temperatures won’t be terrible,” said El Dorado Lake Park Manager Seth Turner. “I say we’ll probably have 60 to 75,000 people out here this weekend.”

With the crowds, comes the health warning. Bruce Despommier is among those celebrating the holiday at El Dorado Lake. He said the outdoor setting helps when it comes to preventative steps against COVID-19.

“I usually take precautions, but I don’t have my maks because we are on the water and distancing ourselves from everyone, as you can see,” Despommier said. “I don’t expect there to be much of a problem with that.”

To avoid an outbreak, health experts advise continuing to wear masks in public, social distancing and avoiding crowds. They said it’s best to keep gatherings outdoors. Enjoying that time outdoors with favorable weather allows for some sense of normal, said Ron Becker, also celebrating Labor Day Weekend with his family at El Dorado Lake.

“We don’t have to wear masks and that kind,” he said. “Although we respect the mask in the business environment, it’s nice to have some kind of normal.”

The word “normal” is part of the appeal to places like lakes this holiday weekend.

“Really overall, for state parks in 2020, it really hasn’t been bad,” Turner said. “Of course, lower gas prices always help.”

