Hot for Labor Day Weekend, then much cooler next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be sunny and hot for the holiday weekend, but much cooler weather and chances for rain will arrive next week.

Tonight, with a clear to mostly clear sky, lows will drop into the 60s and 70s. The wind will be mild, around 5-10 mph.

Saturday, it will be sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s for the northwest and the lower 90s for the rest of the state. The wind will be breezy at times, with gusts around 20 mph. The wind will pick up and it will get a little warmer on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s for central Kansas, the upper 90s for the west. We will have wind gusts around 30-35 mph. Labor Day will bring a sunny sky, highs in the 90s and a breeze.

A cold front will move into the state Monday night. Scattered showers and storms will be likely with the front Monday night into Tuesday. Highs will drop into the 50s and 60s on Tuesday behind the front.

Scattered showers will continue Wednesday with highs in the 50s for most of the state.

Sunshine will return Thursday and we’ll get back into the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 70.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 94.

Mon: High: 94. Low: 70. Sunny.

Tue: High: 66. Low: 59. Windy and much cooler with rain likely.

Wed: High: 58. Low: 45. Scattered showers.

Thu: High: 65. Low: 45. Morning showers then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 69. Low: 48. Sunny.

