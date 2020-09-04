Advertisement

Hot for Labor Day Weekend, then much cooler next week

Cooler weather on the way
Cooler weather on the way(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be sunny and hot for the holiday weekend, but much cooler weather and chances for rain will arrive next week.

Tonight, with a clear to mostly clear sky, lows will drop into the 60s and 70s. The wind will be mild, around 5-10 mph.

Saturday, it will be sunny and hot with highs in the upper 90s for the northwest and the lower 90s for the rest of the state. The wind will be breezy at times, with gusts around 20 mph. The wind will pick up and it will get a little warmer on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s for central Kansas, the upper 90s for the west. We will have wind gusts around 30-35 mph. Labor Day will bring a sunny sky, highs in the 90s and a breeze.

A cold front will move into the state Monday night. Scattered showers and storms will be likely with the front Monday night into Tuesday. Highs will drop into the 50s and 60s on Tuesday behind the front.

Scattered showers will continue Wednesday with highs in the 50s for most of the state.

Sunshine will return Thursday and we’ll get back into the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 70.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 94.

Mon: High: 94. Low: 70. Sunny.

Tue: High: 66. Low: 59. Windy and much cooler with rain likely.

Wed: High: 58. Low: 45. Scattered showers.

Thu: High: 65. Low: 45. Morning showers then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 69. Low: 48. Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend will be hot, then huge change come next week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a worry-free Friday coming our way.

Forecast

Turning Up the Heat

Updated: 21 hours ago
Lighter winds Friday then a wind-blown warm-up this weekend followed by a chilly rain Tuesday

Forecast

Cold front brings wind, but no rain to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will cruise through the state today.

Forecast

Warming up into the holiday weekend

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A cold front arrives Thursday, but temperatures aren't going to cool down that much

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer weather returns to Kansas today

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:31 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Prepare for a weekend warmup.

Forecast

Brighter skies and warmer Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
It will be warmer Wednesday with mainly sunshine throughout the day.

Forecast

Cool and wet weather across Kansas today

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Warm and windy weekend headed our way.

Forecast

Rain, some heavy, into the overnight

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storms will develop over south central and eastern Kansas overnight.

Forecast

Cold front brings storm chances and cooler temperatures back to Kansas

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
The first of three cold fronts (over then next seven days) will move through the state today. With its passage, showers and storms are possible along with tumbling temperatures. The next cold front will come through on Thursday followed by another one this weekend.

Forecast

Rain chances stick around for a few days

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Rain chances will stick around in Kansas for the first half of the workweek.