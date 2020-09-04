Advertisement

Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 in Harvey County Detention Center

By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate that was recently taken into custody in the Harvey County Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

New inmates are tested and immediately placed in 14-day quarantine cells before being placed with the general population, according to the county.

The inmate is now in isolation and no further testing will be done because they were not considered to be a close contact with deputies or other inmates.

The county said that visitation and fingerprinting services will be suspended until further notice “out of an abundance of caution.”

This is this the first known case in the detention center.

