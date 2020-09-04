Advertisement

Man arrested following investigation into stolen vehicles

Source: MGN(WVLT)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 37-year-old man was arrested following an investigation into a stolen red 2020 Ford Raptor.

Wichita Police were led to the Wichita Collision and Dent Center during the investigation where they contacted Jonathan Halstead.

Halstead was later arrested after officers found more stolen items, including a handgun, license plate, and another vehicle, a 2002 white Acura TL. Police also seized marijuana and cash.

Police are still investigating and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

