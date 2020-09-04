Advertisement

Technology allows Kansas toddler to hear for first time

A cochlear implant gives 13-month-old Connelly Benton the ability to hear the world around him for the first time.
A cochlear implant gives 13-month-old Connelly Benton the ability to hear the world around him for the first time.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - When you meet 13-month-old Connelly Benton, you soon learn he’s a little boy who is ready to explore. Thanks to advancements in medical technology, his world is one that’s becoming acoustically vibrant.

Earlier this week, the toddler’s cochlear implant was activated, giving him a new means of perceiving sound. Connelly’s mother, Jordy Benton, said Connelly was just shy of two months old when she and her husband, Tanner Benton, learned their then-infant son was hearing impaired.

“We actually found out when he was seven weeks old. We went in for more testing and found out that he had profound bilateral central neural hearing loss,” Jordy Benton said. “This is from a recessive genetic trait we both had no idea we carried.”

This week brought excitement for Connelly and his family as the toddler finally is able to hear the world like never before. His cochlear implant can tune into the music around him.

The implant is Bluetooth-enabled, which allows them to stream music and other sounds directly through it.

Connelly’s father, Tanner Benton said Connelly has been picking up new words and practicing his version of singing. Together, the family is getting to experience something that resonates.

“We always knew that he’s our son, no matter what. We love him and really, it’s been brilliant. It’s been beautiful and he’s perfectly him,” Jordy Benton said of her toddler son.

Tanner Benton said Connelly’s new world gives the family some peace of mind that he’ll more easily be able to develop speech and language.

“He’s going to be able to socialize a lot better,” Tanner Benton said.

