Teen drowns in Montgomery State Lake Wednesday night

(WSAZ)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teen drowned in Montgomery State Lake Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a group was swimming off a dock in the lake when 18-year-old Khalil Fulton flipped off the dock. Fulton resurfaced but then went back under.

Fulton was then located the following morning and pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is still ongoing.

