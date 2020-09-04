Advertisement

WATCH: Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns discusses extended mask order, COVID-19 local impact

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the mandatory mask order extended in Sedgwick County for at least eight more weeks, Eyewitness News on Thursday reached out to the doctor who signed the order, Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns.

In an interview with “Right Now” host and Eyewitness News Anchor Michael Schwanke, Dr. Minns shared his thoughts on masks and COVID-19, and what Sedgwick County residents need to do next in the ongoing battle to contain the virus.

Full interview in the window above and here.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sedgwick County health officer discusses extension of mandatory mask order

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Gov. Kelly tours COMCARE, discusses access to mental health care

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Gov. Kelly tours COMCARE, discusses access to mental health care

State of Mind

Kansas governor addresses mental health in state, tours COMCARE of Sedgwick County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Wichita on Thursday, touring COMCARE of Sedgwick County to learn how the state can help increase access to mental healthcare.

Crime

FBI seeks victims in case of Kansas coach charged with child sexual exploitation

Updated: 1 hour ago
The KBI is seeking potential victims in the case of a Topeka high school basketball coach charged with producing and possessing child pornography.

Latest News

News

High school football returns to Sedgwick County amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football returns to Sedgwick County amid pandemic

News

Moran, Spirit CEO discuss ventilator contract cancellation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Moran, Spirit CEO discuss ventilator contract cancellation

News

Sedgwick County health officer signs new mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns extended the mask order to October 21.

Back To School

Haysville Public Schools to provide all students with free meals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Students in the Haysville school district will receive free breakfast and lunch at school through the remainder of the year.

Kansas Proud

Girl’s selfless effort provides towels for Wichita homeless outreach program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
For the past two months, Crosby Fussell has been handmaking bracelets. She decided to begin selling them and with the money she earned, she bought towels and on Thursday, delivered those towels to the Union Rescue Mission.

Sports

Season’s first high school football game in Sedgwick County comes with extra precautions, limited crowd

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
The start of the 2020 high school football season in Kansas kicks off tonight (Thursday) featuring the first football game of the year in Sedgwick County as the Hays High School Indians travel to Goddard to take on the Eisenhower Tigers.