WATCH: Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns discusses extended mask order, COVID-19 local impact

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the mandatory mask order extended in Sedgwick County for at least eight more weeks, Eyewitness News on Thursday reached out to the doctor who signed the order, Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns.

In an interview with “Right Now” host and Eyewitness News Anchor Michael Schwanke, Dr. Minns shared his thoughts on masks and COVID-19, and what Sedgwick County residents need to do next in the ongoing battle to contain the virus.

Full interview in the window above and here.

