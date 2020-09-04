Advertisement

Weekend will be hot, then huge change come next week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a worry-free Friday coming our way, but big changes come next week.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a worry-free Friday coming our way, but big changes come next week.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a worry-free Friday coming our way. Sunshine will take wake-up temperatures in the 50s to the near normal upper 80s this afternoon.

The entire holiday weekend will be windy, hot, and humid. Highs in the lower 90s on Saturday will climb into middle and upper 90s on Sunday and Labor Day. The wind will help cool us off as it blows from the south between 20-30 mph with higher gusts.

The big change will take place Monday night into Tuesday as a powerful cold front sweeps through the state. High temperatures in the 90s on Monday will be replaced by highs in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday!

A storm (low pressure) system is expected to develop along the front and move through the state Tuesday into Wednesday. While showers/storms transition into a chilly rain across most of Kansas, farther west some snow is possible in northwest Kansas and Colorado!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine and low humidity. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 90.

Tonight: Clear. SE/S 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny; breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S 10-15. Low: 72.

Sun: High: 95. Low: 73. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 61. Mostly sunny; hot and breezy.

Tue: High: 70. Low: 49. Windy and much cooler with rain likely.

Wed: High: 61. Low: 48. Showers early, then cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 67. Low: 49. More clouds than sun.

Latest News

Forecast

Turning Up the Heat

Updated: 10 hours ago
Lighter winds Friday then a wind-blown warm-up this weekend followed by a chilly rain Tuesday

Forecast

Cold front brings wind, but no rain to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will cruise through the state today.

Forecast

Warming up into the holiday weekend

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A cold front arrives Thursday, but temperatures aren't going to cool down that much

Forecast

Warmer weather returns to Kansas today

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:31 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Prepare for a weekend warmup.

Latest News

Forecast

Brighter skies and warmer Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
It will be warmer Wednesday with mainly sunshine throughout the day.

Forecast

Cool and wet weather across Kansas today

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Warm and windy weekend headed our way.

Forecast

Rain, some heavy, into the overnight

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storms will develop over south central and eastern Kansas overnight.

Forecast

Cold front brings storm chances and cooler temperatures back to Kansas

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
The first of three cold fronts (over then next seven days) will move through the state today. With its passage, showers and storms are possible along with tumbling temperatures. The next cold front will come through on Thursday followed by another one this weekend.

Forecast

Rain chances stick around for a few days

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Rain chances will stick around in Kansas for the first half of the workweek.

Forecast

Morning clouds, afternoon sun - warmer

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Clouds and patchy fog break, becoming mostly sunny.