Weekend will be hot, then huge change come next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a worry-free Friday coming our way. Sunshine will take wake-up temperatures in the 50s to the near normal upper 80s this afternoon.

The entire holiday weekend will be windy, hot, and humid. Highs in the lower 90s on Saturday will climb into middle and upper 90s on Sunday and Labor Day. The wind will help cool us off as it blows from the south between 20-30 mph with higher gusts.

The big change will take place Monday night into Tuesday as a powerful cold front sweeps through the state. High temperatures in the 90s on Monday will be replaced by highs in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday!

A storm (low pressure) system is expected to develop along the front and move through the state Tuesday into Wednesday. While showers/storms transition into a chilly rain across most of Kansas, farther west some snow is possible in northwest Kansas and Colorado!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine and low humidity. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 90.

Tonight: Clear. SE/S 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Sunny; breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. S 10-15. Low: 72.

Sun: High: 95. Low: 73. Sunny, windy, and hot.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 61. Mostly sunny; hot and breezy.

Tue: High: 70. Low: 49. Windy and much cooler with rain likely.

Wed: High: 61. Low: 48. Showers early, then cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 67. Low: 49. More clouds than sun.

