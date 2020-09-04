Wichita man pleads guilty to charges in 2018 Barber County home invasion

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused in a 2018 home invasion in Barber County pleaded guilty on Friday to all charges in connection with the crime.

The Kansas Attorney General’s office sais 42-year-old Ora Munger pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person and one count of criminal damage in an amount of more than $1,000, but less than $25,000. Munger entered the plea in Barber County District Court.

The son of a couple who lived at the home is credited with foiling the attack. The Barber County Sheriff’s Office and KBI investigated the home invasion.

Munger was also identified as a suspect in an aggravated robbery/arson south of Mayfield in Sumner County, less than two weeks prior to the home invasion near Medicine Lodge.

In January, Sumner NewsCow reported that a Sumner County judge sentenced Munger to a little more than 13 years (158 months) in prison for the crime near Mayfield.

