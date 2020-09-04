Advertisement

Wichita man pleads guilty to charges in 2018 Barber County home invasion

Ora Munger on Friday pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2018 home invasion near Medicine Lodge in Barber County, Kansas.
Ora Munger on Friday pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2018 home invasion near Medicine Lodge in Barber County, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused in a 2018 home invasion in Barber County pleaded guilty on Friday to all charges in connection with the crime.

The Kansas Attorney General’s office sais 42-year-old Ora Munger pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person and one count of criminal damage in an amount of more than $1,000, but less than $25,000. Munger entered the plea in Barber County District Court.

The son of a couple who lived at the home is credited with foiling the attack. The Barber County Sheriff’s Office and KBI investigated the home invasion.

Munger was also identified as a suspect in an aggravated robbery/arson south of Mayfield in Sumner County, less than two weeks prior to the home invasion near Medicine Lodge.

In January, Sumner NewsCow reported that a Sumner County judge sentenced Munger to a little more than 13 years (158 months) in prison for the crime near Mayfield.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DCF shares guidance on when to leave child home alone

Updated: 1 hour ago
What age should your kids be left at home alone?

Odd

Another Kansas fountain falls victim to viral TikTok prank

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
The fountain at Century II looks normal now, but Wednesday night it was overflowing with bubbles to the ground.

Forecast

Hot for Labor Day Weekend, then much cooler next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s going to be sunny and hot for the holiday weekend, but much cooler weather and chances for rain will arrive next week.

News

Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 in Harvey County Detention Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
This is this the first known case in the detention center.

Latest News

Crime

Jeff Pierce fired after unanimous vote by school board

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Seaman School Board has voted unanimously to fire a coach at Seaman High School accused of producing child pornography.

Crime

3 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wichita police arrested three teens on Thursday in connection with a stolen vehicle, ages 14, 15 and 16.

News

Man arrested following investigation into stolen vehicles

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
A 37-year-old man was arrested following an investigation into a stolen red 2020 Ford Raptor.

State

Governor Laura Kelly announces efforts to land Space Command Headquarters in Kansas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday her strong push to land the new U.S. Space Command headquarters in Kansas.

Newstalk

Newstalk: K-State professor talks preparations for P-12 remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

6 Black Lives Matter murals planned for streets of KC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers of a plan to paint Black Lives Matter murals on six Kansas City, Missouri, streets say the project may be the largest of its kind.