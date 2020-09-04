Advertisement

Update: Girl reported missing found safe

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update midnight Friday, Sept. 4, 2020: The Wichita Police Department reports 11-year-old Mary Barnes has been found safe.

-----

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help by keeping an eye out for a girl reported missing Thursday evening in west Wichita.

Police say 11-year-old Mary Barnes was last seen about 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the West Side Athletic Park in the 500 block of North McLean Boulevard.

Police describe Barnes as Black and Asian, standing about 4′6 and weighing about 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing black athletic shorts, a white shirt with silver writing on the front, and Nike slide-on sandals. If you see her or know where she could be, call 911.

