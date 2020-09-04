Wichita police seek help to locate missing man with Alzheimer’s, dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 68-year-old Robert White.

He was last seen at his home in the 1300 block of West 1st Street North today at approximately 5:15 a.m.

Robert has been diagnosed with Alzheimers and dementia. He is 5′10″, 180lbs, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, tan pants, and tan shoes.

If you see Robert or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.